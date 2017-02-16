Criminal Investigation Launched After Pot Found At Scene Of House Fire

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Lafayette police have taken over the investigation into an explosion and fire at a home after a large amount of marijuana was found inside.

Late Wednesday afternoon firefighters rushed to the home, located on the 1000 block of Modred Street. The home was mostly destroyed and two people had to be taken to the hospital with burns. A dog was also injured.

“We didn’t see the explosion but we felt it and my mom, she ran outside to make sure everyone was okay because she’s a nurse,” said Zion Dugger, a neighbor. “After a while we started to see flames coming out of the windows. It was really scary and there was a huge amount of smoke, too.”

Police said Thursday they found a hash oil extraction lab at the residence.

A family member also told CBS4 the two human victims’ conditions are improving.

Another neighbor, Jackie Porter, told CBS4 she feared the worst when she saw the firefighters treating the dog at the scene.

“All of a sudden I saw four paramedics on the ground, hunched over something. And I didn’t know at first. I was like ‘Oh no, they found the dog.’ And I thought the worst. And then I saw an IV bag pop up and they were giving the dog oxygen and fluids and they revived him and he’s okay,” Porter said.

So far the cause of the explosion and fire hasn’t been released and there’s no word on whether criminal charges are likely.