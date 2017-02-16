COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

4 Sheds, Camper Burn In Fire Started By Blown Transformer

February 16, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Larimer County, Larimer County Road 38E, Poudre Valley REA, Wildfires

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A blown transformer is being blamed for starting a fire that burned four sheds and a camper in Fort Collins on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday near Larimer County Road 38E.

It burned less than an acre on land that impacted seven properties including a fence line, four sheds and the corner of a home.

Crews with Poudre Valley REA are investigating the power impact to the area.

