4 Sheds, Camper Burn In Fire Started By Blown Transformer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A blown transformer is being blamed for starting a fire that burned four sheds and a camper in Fort Collins on Thursday afternoon.
The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday near Larimer County Road 38E.
It burned less than an acre on land that impacted seven properties including a fence line, four sheds and the corner of a home.
Crews with Poudre Valley REA are investigating the power impact to the area.
