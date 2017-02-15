Warm Weather Blamed For Early End To Evergreen Lake Skating Season

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Warm weather is being blamed for the early end to the Evergreen Lake skating season.
The lake has closed its entire outdoor ice rink for the season.
The Evergreen Lake House will remain open on weekends for the public to purchase snacks, beverages, and apparel. They can also use the restroom or just warm up but the lake will not be open for skating.
The early closing of the lake opens up the Evergreen Lake House for other private events like weddings, special events and fundraisers. Those groups looking to book the venue can get a discount through March 8.
The Evergreen Lake House is located at 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road in Evergreen. The lodgepole pine building is 5,000 square feet and sits on 55 acres at the edge of the lake.
Warm weather shortened the season so much the Evergreen Lake Plunge was canceled twice, first on New Year’s Day, then on Feb. 12. Drive Smart and the Evergreen Parks and Rec Special Needs program suffered a big loss of revenue from that.
Additional Information from Evergreen Lake House:
Lake House rentals will be discounted 50% through March 8, 2017. Contact Lorna Bleck, at lbleck@eprd.co or 720-880-1310, to inquire.