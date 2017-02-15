Teen Dies After Hitting Tree At Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– A 17-year-old died after she struck a tree while skiing at Winter Park.
The young woman struck a tree on Forget-Me-Not, an intermediate trail in Parsenn Bowl, about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ski patrol responded and rushed the teenager to Denver Health East Grand ER at the base of the resort. Unfortunately continued efforts to revive her proved unsuccessful.
No other skiers or riders were involved.
Winter Park Resort said that it “extends its deepest condolences to the woman’s family in the wake of this tragic accident.”