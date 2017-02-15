Seal For Bilingual High School Grads Clears Colorado Hurdle

DENVER (AP) — A movement to add a seal to the high-school diplomas of Colorado students who speak more than one language has cleared a hurdle that stopped it last year.
The “seal of biliteracy” would mean that a student can speak English and one other language.
The state Senate approved the seal 30-5 Wednesday. Last year, the chamber rejected the seal. The bill now heads to the House.
A few Colorado school districts already offer bilingual seals. The bill would set statewide standards for how a student proves they are bilingual.
Advocates say the seals help employers tell the difference between potential hires who have studied a language and those who are truly fluent.
At least 21 other states offer bilingual seals on high school diplomas.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)