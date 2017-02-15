Repeat DUI Offender Pleads Guilty In Deadly Crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A repeat DUI offender has pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly crash on Thanksgiving morning.
Alex Rodriguez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI on Wednesday.
Nash Rider and Kyle Nackos were headed back from a concert early Thanksgiving morning last year. It was just after 3 a.m. when a Jeep, driven by Rodriguez, 25, of Fort Lupton, slammed into Rider’s Subaru.
Rodriguez was driving the wrong way down Interstate 25 near Highway 7. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol said he was drunk.
The impact of the crash crushed the Subaru and killed Nackos. It nearly killed Rider as well. Rider continues to recover at Craig Hospital.