Police Search For Armed & Dangerous Suspect

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora urged residents in one neighborhood to stay indoors until officers could take an armed and dangerous suspect into custody on Wednesday morning.
Officers were trying to take the adult male into custody in the 3000 block of South Peoria Street for domestic violence related charges.
North and southbound South Peoria Street from East Cornell Avenue to South Parker Road were closed for safety. Police urged people living in this area to stay indoors until the suspect was detained.
The suspect has not been identified. Police say he made threats to officers. There were no hostages inside the residence.