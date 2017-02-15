Ordinance Limits Where Panhandlers Can Stand

February 15, 2017 4:26 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Springs City Council passed an ordinance that limits where panhandlers can stand.

The ordinance prohibits panhandlers from standing or sitting on medians smaller than four feet.

They also cannot stand on medians along roads where the speed limit is higher than 30 mph.

“We don’t always get to decide when we need it the most. I pick those places because people are responsive to you there,” said one woman.

Critics say the ordinance unfairly singles out homeless people.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says the ordinance will improve safety both for pedestrians and drivers.

