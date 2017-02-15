Mom, Baby Girl Go Missing In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police are searching for a missing baby and her mother who haven’t been seen for several days.
The mother is Ashley Elizabeth Mead and when she didn’t show up to work on Tuesday both she and her daughter Winter Daisy Mead, a one-year-old, were reported missing.
The child may be with her father Adam Densmore, but police can’t say much more about him besides he’s driving a 2001 white Volvo V40 station wagon with a Colorado license plate KPQ645.
Anyone with information that might help in this case should call Boulder police at 303-441-3333.