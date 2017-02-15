Mom, Baby Girl Go Missing In Boulder

February 15, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: Adam Densmore, Ashley Elizabeth Mead, Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Police

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police are searching for a missing baby and her mother who haven’t been seen for several days.

(credit: Boulder Police)

(credit: Boulder Police)

The mother is Ashley Elizabeth Mead and when she didn’t show up to work on Tuesday both she and her daughter Winter Daisy Mead, a one-year-old, were reported missing.

Adam Densmore (credit: Boulder Police)

Adam Densmore (credit: Boulder Police)

The child may be with her father Adam Densmore, but police can’t say much more about him besides he’s driving a 2001 white Volvo V40 station wagon with a Colorado license plate KPQ645.

Anyone with information that might help in this case should call Boulder police at 303-441-3333.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia