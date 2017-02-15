Man Sends Threatening Texts, Sets Home On Fire

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Federal Heights investigated a series of bizarre events that started with a man who sent threatening texts to a woman before he set his mobile home on fire.
Officers rushed to the home in the Kimberly Hills Mobile Park near 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the man sent a woman who lived in the mobile home with him threatening texts and included officers in the texts.
He ran away from the home after he allegedly set it on fire.
Police consider him armed and dangerous but haven’t released a description of who they are looking for.