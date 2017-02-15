Lawmakers Debate Student Privacy Bill

February 15, 2017 10:58 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers are discussing a bill aimed at protecting student privacy when it comes to citizenship and religion.

The bill would eliminate questions about those two topics on SAT and PSAT tests.

The lawmaker sponsoring the bill says those tests were originally used for college admissions only.

Last year, K-12 schools started using the questions for taxpayer funded state assessments.

“Using a tool designed for college admission. We’re collecting information from students that we’re not allowed to be collecting. So what this bill does is it takes those two questions off of the test so that we’re not asking 14-year-olds very sensitive information,” said Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, a Democrat representing Jefferson County.

The bill has its first hearing before the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

