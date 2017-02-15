Latest Forecast: Near Record Highs Wednesday, Broken Records Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – As a large ridge of high pressure builds over Colorado on Wednesday, temperatures will climb far above normal statewide. In Denver and along the Front Range, highs will be in the lower and middle 60s. The record in Denver is 66° set in 1986. That record is likely safe but high temperatures will get close!
It will also be crystal clear across the state on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Remember sunscreen if you’re planning to spend extended periods of time outdoors including at the ski areas.
Thursday will be even warmer with highs highs soaring into the lower 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The record in Denver for February 16 is 70° set in 1970. That 47-year-old record is in jeopardy.
A storm system on the West Coast on Thursday and Friday will move into Colorado over the weekend. Snow is possible in the mountains on Saturday and Sunday but it more likely Sunday night. Accumulation looks to be relatively minor for the high country. For the metro area, there is a less than a 30% chance for showers late in the day on Sunday.
It has now been 30 days since Denver has officially seen measurable rain or snow.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.