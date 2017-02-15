Denver Ties Another Record High, Several Hundred Set In Colorado Since Feb. 1

February 15, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Record Highs, Denver Record High, Meteorologist Chris Spears, Warm February

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 66 degrees at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday which tied the record high for Feb. 15 set 31 years ago.

According to data reported so far this month to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, 298 record high temperatures were either tied or broken during the first 13 days of February.

  • 18 record high maximum temperatures tied
  • 66 record high maximum temperatures broken (12 of which were all-time warmest for February)
  • 39 record low minimum temperatures tied
  • 175 record low minimum temperatures broken

    • Average high temperatures during the month of February range from the lower 30s in the mountains to upper 40s on the southeast plains.

    Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From CBS Denver

    late show with stephen colbert
    Send A News Tip

    Listen Live

    AM/FM Stations

    Featured Shows & Multimedia