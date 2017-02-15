Denver Ties Another Record High, Several Hundred Set In Colorado Since Feb. 1

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 66 degrees at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday which tied the record high for Feb. 15 set 31 years ago.
According to data reported so far this month to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, 298 record high temperatures were either tied or broken during the first 13 days of February.
Average high temperatures during the month of February range from the lower 30s in the mountains to upper 40s on the southeast plains.
