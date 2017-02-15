Coffman Responds To Firing Of Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Rep. Mike Coffman is among the members of the House Ethics Committee who don’t think President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn needs to be investigated for ethics violations following his ouster over interactions with Russian officials.

The Republican who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District spoke with CBS4 Tuesday about the termination of Flynn, which he had called for prior to Monday’s announcement.

“I think he violated the trust of the president,” Coffman said. “It seemed that the administration acted swiftly and decisively in terms of removing him.”

Controversy still lingers over the White House’s handling of the brief tenure of Flynn, who continued to advise the president weeks after the Department of Justice warned the administration of Flynn’s conduct on the phone with Russia’s ambassador.

“I want to see that transcript to see if there are other conversations that he had is worthwhile finding out, but I also think it’s important to move on,” Coffman said.

“I think there’s lots of questions I think we need to get down to the bottom of. I’m obviously very concerned about Russia. I think a resurgent Russia, that is a threat to the security interests of the United States and so I think we need to be aware of all of their activities. Not simply on the conventional military side but also on the political side,” Coffman said.

Coffman endorsed disgraced General David Petraeus, who leaked classified material to a mistress, to replace Flynn.

“I think certainly General Petraeus, I’ve worked with him as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, and I think that he would make an extraordinary National Security Advisor to the president,” he said.