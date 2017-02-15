Bill Allowing Sexual Assault Victims To Break Leases Advances

February 15, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Coalition against Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill designed to allow victims of sexual assault and domestic violence to break their leases advanced at the state Capitol in Colorado on Wednesday.

The legislation also includes victims of stalkers and would allow them to break their leases due to safety concerns.

During testimony victims talked about the financial burdens of breaking a lease.

The state House passed the measure with a 62-3 vote. It now moves on the Senate.

The legislation is being pushed by the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

