Tim Tebow Foundation Hosts Prom Night For Teens With Special Needs

By Bryan Altman
(CBS4) – Off of the football field, Tim Tebow continues to shine brighter and make a bigger impact than he ever could have on it. That’s not a knock on the college football superstar and three-year NFL veteran, but rather a testament to how impressive Tim Tebow is as a human being.
Last week the former Broncos quarterback’s foundation, The Tim Tebow Foundation, hosted 75,000 special needs teenagers world-wide for their annual “Night To Shine” event, giving special needs children a once-in-a-lifetime prom experience that they’ll never forget.
Per the Orlando Sentinel, the event took place at 375 churches in all 50 US states as well as in 11 different countries on six of seven continents.
The event is in its third year and has made an impact on the lives of countless families and special needs children who got to be kings and queens for an evening.
“Every one of those kids felt like a normal, big-time kid who was at an event that was really special,” said Stephen Dowell, Abby’s dad and an Orlando Sentinel photojournalist who accompanied his daughter to the event in Clermont.
Incredibly, Tebow not only played an instrumental part in orchestrating the global event, but he also made it to five different proms. He started his journey in Haiti on Thursday night and continued on to Fort Collins, Colorado, San Antonio, Texas, followed by Ormond Beach and Jacksonville, Florida.
Clearly the world is better off having Tebow the humanitarian on its team.