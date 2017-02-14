Pot-Related ER Visits Increase Among Visitors To Colorado

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– People visiting some of Colorado’s mountain towns helped push Summit County to the top of the list for emergency room visits related to people getting high.

In a new report released last month by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, Summit County had the highest rates in the state for emergency room visits related to marijuana in 2016.

“We certainly do see patients that come in with adverse effects related to marijuana,” said Dr. Marc Doucette with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

The report states that Summit County totaled 21 emergency room visits per 1,000 people from 2011-2013. But that number shot up to 56 emergency room visits per 1,000 from 2014-2015.

“I was a little surprised to see that but it speaks to the fact that most of our population especially in the ski season are out-of-state patients and tourists,” said Doucette.

The high altitude effects combined with the effects of marijuana can lead to complications for those who are not used to either.

“Often we see complications related to edible products,” said Doucette.

The report titled “Monitoring Health Concerns Related to Marijuana in Colorado in 2016” details the hospital emergency room visits of patients who had marijuana-related illness.

Hospital officials say they did notice the uptick in people coming in for help following the legalization of marijuana in the state in 2014. They say most of those cases were patients visiting from outside of Colorado.

