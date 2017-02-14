Latest Forecast: Sunshine Returns For Valentine’s Day, Warmer Weather Ahead

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As storm south of Colorado moves farther away, high pressure will build over Colorado on Tuesday. The result will be sunny skies virtually statewide. A northerly flow on the east side of the high will keep temperatures just above normal for Valentine’s Day before the wind shifts on Wednesday and allows for a significant warm up.

High temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in in the lower 50s on Tuesday followed by the mid 60s on Wednesday and then near 70° on Thursday. The record high for February 16 in Denver is 70° set in 1970 and it seems likely that record will be at least tied.

Then our attention turns to a storm system that will be on the West Coast at the end of this week (threatening more rain in Northern California in areas that drain into the Oroville Dam). That system will move east into Colorado over the weekend bringing a good chance for snow back to the mountains by Sunday. A few rain showers may also develop in the metro area late in the weekend. If we actually see rain, it would be our first measurable precipitation in more than a month.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.