Former Wrestling Exec Linda McMahon Confirmed To Lead SBA

February 14, 2017 9:57 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration.
The vote was 81-19 on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” and calls that a welcome change from Washington.

McMahon served as the chief executive officer at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. before stepping down to run twice for the Senate in Connecticut. She lost both races despite spending some $100 million.

The two Democrats who defeated her — Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy — backed her nomination to lead the Small Business Administration.
McMahon helped WWE grow from about a dozen employees into an enterprise with more than 800.

By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

