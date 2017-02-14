FBI, Police Search For Bank Robber

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have teamed up with the FBI to search for a bank robber who passed a note to the teller and demanded money.
The man walked into the Chase Bank located at 5800 S. Parker Road in Aurora about 5:45 p.m. on Monday. He passed a note to the teller demanding money.
After committing the robbery the man ran away in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a 35-40 year old Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 with a medium build.
The robber was wearing a dark jacket, dark T-shirt, dark pants and a dark knit cap.
Police say based on his appearance it is believed the robber may be involved in the automobile service industry.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.