Fatal Crash: ‘A Line’ Passengers Frustrated About Communication From RTD

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4) – A fatal crash involving RTD’s A Line train to Denver International Airport early Tuesday morning created an inconvenience for passengers on the way to the airport.

Frustrated passengers met at RTD’s Peoria station after the newest unexpected delay on the Train to the Plane.

“It was a little bit of a hassle,” passenger Varinia Rodriguez told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Tuesday morning’s deadly van crash into the train caused RTD to alter the route. For several hours passengers from Union Station were shuttled to the Peoria station where they boarded a bus to the airport.

DIA passengers were bused to Peoria, then took the train to the airport — a detour that Ryan Jones says added two hours to his trip.

“I had a 6:20 a.m. flight. When they told me I would have to sit and wait to get to Peoria Street, I was definitely not excited,” Jones said.

Patrick Williams was frustrated with the lack of communication.

“Maybe some notification at Union Station that we had a delay would have helped. We didn’t find out until we sat down,” Williams said.

Scott Reed with RTD says signs were posted regarding changes to the route. All decisions were made in the name of customer safety.

“We do apologize for any delays, but obviously our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family impacted by this,” Reed said.

After another mishap on the beleaguered A Line, Jones says something has to give.

“It’s a little bit more than kind of a hassle,” Jones said.

