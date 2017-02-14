Denverites To Hand Out Flowers To Homeless On Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Humane Kind Project, Ken McNickle, Valentine's Day

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of Denverites is spreading a little love across the Mile High City by reaching out to people who live on the streets.

CBS survivor runner up Ken McNickle started the organization humane kind. He has recruited volunteers who are handing out 2,500 flowers to homeless people in the community.

LINK: The Humane Kind Project

They want to make sure no one feels forgotten this Valentine’s Day.

People are gathering at Civic Center Park at noon Tuesday and plan to walk through downtown Denver handing out the flowers.

