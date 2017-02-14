Victim Of Devastating Crash Meets With Mayor About Pedestrian Safety

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – The survivor of a horrible 2013 crash spoke with Mayor Michael Hancock about the importance of pedestrian safety Tuesday, in a push to make changes.

Four years ago, security cameras caught a car plowing into Dee Bridgeman, then 16 years old, as she crossed East Colfax Avenue on her way to East High School.

Denver police say Erin Jackson, the driver of the car, ran a red light, hit Bridgeman, and then fled the scene. Jackson turned herself in the next day.

While the hit-and-run nearly killed her, Bridgeman defeated the odds and graduated high school.

Tuesday afternoon, Bridgeman and supporters of the Safe Streets for Denver campaign, part of the Denver Vision Zero Coalition, walked and biked from Union Station to the Denver City and County Building.

Bridgeman met Hancock and asked for his support in making changes to safer speeds. She also hopes he will consider changes to street designs around the city.

“Mayor Hancock, I would like you to make our busy city streets safer,” Bridgeman said. “I don’t want what happened to me happening to anyone, ever.”

With a map, the group asked citizens to mark areas that need improvements around the city, a gesture Hancock took to heart.

“We stand committed to addressing the issues of mobility and transportation moving forward,” said Hancock.

While Bridgeman continues her road to recovery, she promised to keep fighting for the safety of all.

“You can go (further) than you believe,” Bridgeman said. “I never thought I’d be here.”

Learn more about the Denver Vision Zero Coalition at walkdenver.org/vision-zero.

