‘Cupid Crew’ To Grant Wishes To Older Adults

February 14, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Cupid Crew, Wheat Ridge, Wheat Ridge High School

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 200 Denver volunteers are making sure our most seasoned neighbors won’t feel lonely this Valentine’s Day.

Wish of a Lifetime is a nonprofit that grants wishes to older adults.

On Tuesday a group of volunteers called the Cupid Crew will deliver roses to 4,000 seniors across the Denver metro area. The volunteers include a group of Wheat Ridge High School students.

LINK: wishofalifetime.org

Denver is now the model for a national movement. This year, Cupid Crews are handing out flowers in 75 cities across the country

The organization is asking people to donate $14 to make sure everyone feels loved.

