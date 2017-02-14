‘Cupid Crew’ To Grant Wishes To Older Adults

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 200 Denver volunteers are making sure our most seasoned neighbors won’t feel lonely this Valentine’s Day.
Wish of a Lifetime is a nonprofit that grants wishes to older adults.
On Tuesday a group of volunteers called the Cupid Crew will deliver roses to 4,000 seniors across the Denver metro area. The volunteers include a group of Wheat Ridge High School students.
LINK: wishofalifetime.org
Denver is now the model for a national movement. This year, Cupid Crews are handing out flowers in 75 cities across the country
The organization is asking people to donate $14 to make sure everyone feels loved.