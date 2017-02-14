Broncos Offensive Line Will Strive For ‘Brut’ Mentality

Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia joined CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Max Garcia, who just finished his second season, knows the expectation for the offensive line entering 2017 are high.
Garcia met with new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy recently and came away impressed and motivated, “He (McCoy) was just saying, it’s on us. It’s on the offensive line to take ownership of the game of the team, and I really like that kind of mentality that he was talking about.”
McCoy said in his introductory press conference that the Broncos offensive line would have to improve in 2017, a sentiment that Garcia echoed on Monday.
“We kinda knew that heading out of the season. We cannot allow this (2016) to happen,” said Garcia.
Garcia says the biggest improvement will come in the Broncos mentality and being “bruts.”
“A couple of guys had it (the ‘brut’ mentality), but I don’t think collectively we had that grit that we needed.”
