Broncos Offensive Line Will Strive For ‘Brut’ Mentality

February 14, 2017 6:41 AM
By Michael Spencer

Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia joined CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Max Garcia, who just finished his second season, knows the expectation for the offensive line entering 2017 are high.

Max Garcia at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 25, 2016 in Cincinnati. (credit: John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Garcia met with new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy recently and came away impressed and motivated, “He (McCoy) was just saying, it’s on us. It’s on the offensive line to take ownership of the game of the team, and I really like that kind of mentality that he was talking about.”

McCoy said in his introductory press conference that the Broncos offensive line would have to improve in 2017, a sentiment that Garcia echoed on Monday.

Max Garcia #76 of the Denver Broncos plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Nashville. (credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

“We kinda knew that heading out of the season. We cannot allow this (2016) to happen,” said Garcia.

Garcia says the biggest improvement will come in the Broncos mentality and being “bruts.”

“A couple of guys had it (the ‘brut’ mentality), but I don’t think collectively we had that grit that we needed.”

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

