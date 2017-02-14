Bomb Threat Suspect Identified, Facing Charges

February 14, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Adam Slattery, Colorado Mountain College, Lake County, Leadville

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A 32-year-old man is facing charges for making a threat against the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies shut down the campus after a bomb threat was received at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville was evacuated and all schools in Lake County were placed on lockout.

Deputies teamed up with the bomb squad from El Paso County to search the library on campus, specifically a backpack. They did not find anything dangerous.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The suspect, identified as Adam Slattery, was a former student. He faces charges of harassment, false reporting of explosives and resisting arrest.

It is unclear the motive for the threat.

Colorado Mountain College in Leadville (credit: CBS)

Colorado Mountain College in Leadville (credit: CBS)

No one was injured and the campus in Leadville was cleared at 7 p.m. Monday once the investigation was complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia