Bomb Threat Suspect Identified, Facing Charges

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A 32-year-old man is facing charges for making a threat against the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville.
Lake County Sheriff’s deputies shut down the campus after a bomb threat was received at 9:20 a.m. Monday.
The Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville was evacuated and all schools in Lake County were placed on lockout.
Deputies teamed up with the bomb squad from El Paso County to search the library on campus, specifically a backpack. They did not find anything dangerous.
The suspect, identified as Adam Slattery, was a former student. He faces charges of harassment, false reporting of explosives and resisting arrest.
It is unclear the motive for the threat.
No one was injured and the campus in Leadville was cleared at 7 p.m. Monday once the investigation was complete.