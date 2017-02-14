Atlanta Zoo Names Cockroach ‘Tom Brady’

February 14, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Zoo, New England Patriots, Tom Brady

ATLANTA (CBS4) – The Atlanta Zoo has a new cockroach named Tom Brady.

“The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village,” the Atlanta Zoo posted to their Facebook page. “Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback.”

Assuming the losing side would be bitter about the loss, and understandably so, the zoos decided that the named baby animal would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

With Atlanta losing to the Patriots in overtime, that means the Atlanta Zoo’s new baby roach is named “Tom Brady.”

 

