A Line Train Slams Into Van At Crossing, Killing Driver

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An A Line train collided with a van early Tuesday morning, killing the vehicle’s driver.

The crash happened at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the railroad crossing at Smith Road and Chambers Road in Aurora. A total of 56 people were on board the train.

The train dragged the van approximately a quarter of a mile after the collision.

One person aboard the train was taken to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries. Three other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash and didn’t require hospitalization.

A Line travelers were taking buses from RTD’s Peoria Station to the airport while the train service was shut down for the investigation. Travelers coming from Denver International Airport were also taking buses to Peoria Station, where they were then allowed onto the trains for the rest of the ride.

“This is the first time our department has investigated an accident involving a commuter rail line,” said Aurora police spokesman Sgt. Chris Amsler.

Amsler said an Aurora police officer was working off duty at the train crossing where the collision happened along with a flagger. (Flaggers have been working at all of the intersections along the A Line route since the debut of the service last spring.) He said that officer tried to prevent the collision.

“Our officer was on the south side of the intersection and the civilian flagger was on the north side of the intersection,” Amsler said. “The train was heading eastbound on the track at 3:40 a.m. this morning when a passenger van entered the intersection — at this point we’re not for sure whether or not if the gates were closed when he entered the intersection — but at that point the gates did begin to close and the van was inside of the intersection.

“The train then struck the van and pushed the van probably about a quarter of a mile down the track.”

The officer who had tried unsuccessfully to prevent the crash was showered with debris when it happened and had to run to get out of the way, Amsler said.

Smith Road was closed from Chambers Road to Airport Boulevard for the investigation. Chambers was also closed in both directions at Smith Road.