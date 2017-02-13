COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Yiannopoulos Postpones Book To Include Campus Protests

February 13, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: University of Colorado, Boulder, Boulder County, Milo Yiannopoulos

NEW YORK (AP) — Life is happening fast for Milo Yiannopoulos, who has postponed his book from March to June so he can include the “craziness and rioting” that resulted from his planned appearances at a handful of West Coast campuses earlier this year.

During the protest outside of Yiannopoulos’s appearance at the University of Colorado in Boulder, one person was arrested.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Breitbart editor known for inflammatory remarks about women and Muslims announced on his Facebook page Monday that he had asked his publisher for more time to complete “Dangerous,” which now has a June 13 release date. The publisher, Threshold Editions, confirmed that the Facebook posting was by Yiannopoulos.

“Dangerous” has been high on the Amazon.com best-seller list and the object of much anger in the publishing community and beyond. Violent protests led to the cancellation of Yiannopoulos’ talk, scheduled for Feb. 1, at the University of California, Berkeley.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia