Victim Jumped On Hood As Thieves Took Off In Her Car

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are on the lookout for two suspects who they say stole a woman’s car and then used her credit cards at nearby stores.

Victoria Potasz came face-to-face with the suspects who got away in her car after they stole the keys from underneath her.

It happened Jan. 25, while Potasz was on the job at a Walmart off East Exposition Avenue in Aurora.

“I’m a sales representative, so I was inside a Walmart and was cutting open boxes,” said Potasz. “I forgot my box cutter in my car, so I was using my keys. I set my keys down for a brief minute, and then a couple walked by and swiped the keys.”

Without thinking twice, Potasz ran after them.

“It was just a fight or flight kind of thing, and I was just like, ‘Omigod, maybe I can stop them,'” said Potasz.

Potasz jumped on the hood of her car as the female suspect got behind the wheel.

“I was just like yelling, and I was like ‘Get out of the car,’ and she just started driving,” Potasz said. “There was a car behind me, and she almost pinned me.”

Surveillance photos show the crooks leaving a nearby Target after using credit cards they found in Potasz’s purse.

Police later tracked down her car in Aurora, but the suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone who knows the suspects, or has information about these crimes, is asked to call APD at (303) 739-6112.

Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. They can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

