Kid Cudi Song Literally Brings A House Down

By Stan Bush

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Kid Cudi’s debut single “Pursuit of Happiness” never won a Grammy, but in music circles, it can now be listed among songs that literally brought down the house.

“There were a ton of people in the living room jumping around dancing,” said Regis University student Chandler Ellis. “All of the sudden we saw the fridge start to tilt and the floor just went through.”

More than 100 Regis University students were crammed into an off-campus party Saturday night at 5233 Grove Street. The first floor gave out under the weight, dropping several feet and rupturing a gas line. No one was hurt in the incident, but minutes after the floor collapse the unit caught on fire.

“People started screaming. We hear screams. I just covered my mouth. I was shocked. It all happened really fast,” said Ellis.

Two neighboring unit were damaged from the fire and the response to extinguish the flames. The students told CBS4 they are now staying in campus housing.

“I don’t think they realized the gravity of the situation,” said Jenny Olson, a neighbor. “I don’t know when these parties start but it think this one ended earlier.”

The small apartment, known to students as The Spot, was famous among students for hosting large parties. Three units are unlivable, although the total damage is still unknown.

“Maybe the floor had a decent amount of wear and tear.”

