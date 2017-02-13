Party Causes So Much Damage, Home Declared Unsafe

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The home ripped apart by fire at a home after dozens of people fell through a floor that caved in during a house party, has been declared unsafe to live in.

Regis University confirms that three of its students lived at the home near 53rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

After the floor caved in, a subsequent gas leak is believed to have sparked the fire. The home was boarded up on Monday.

Investigators say more than 150 people were inside the unit for a party when the floor collapsed.

Neighbors heard an explosion.

“It sounded like an earthquake, or like a bomb or something. It was crazy,” said Sawyer Lincoln, a Regis student who lives in the next unit over.

“Everybody was just jumping up and down, kind of having a good time. You don’t expect that that’s going to happen,” said Angelo Regalia, another Regis student who was at the party in the kitchen when the floor started shaking.

“You hear the floor just snap,” said Regalia. “And everybody falls through. You can smell the gas leak right away.”

Fire broke out after the gas leak destroyed the home.

Two surrounding units bordering the party condo were also damaged. Residents were told they were not able to move back in.

No injuries were reported.