Jokic’s Emergence For Nuggets Made Jusuf Nurkic Expendable

February 13, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Bosnian Beast, Denver Nuggets, Jusuf Nurkic, Mason Plumlee, Nikola Jokic, Portland Trail Blazers

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets officially announced Monday that they have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee.

Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the “Bosnian Beast” became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.

Denver Nuggets’ center Nikola Jokic at the O2 Arena in London on January 12, 2017. (credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Plumlee was a first-round pick by Brooklyn in 2013, before being dealt to Portland two years later. The former Duke standout averaged 11.1 points this season for Portland, which sits a game behind Denver for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

