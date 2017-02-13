COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Nuggets Make Nurkic-For-Plumlee Trade Official

February 13, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Jusuf Nurkic, Mason Plumlee, Tim Connelly

DENVER (CBS4/The Sports Xchange) – Jusuf Nurkic is a Denver Nugget no more.

Mason Plumlee of the Portland Trail Blazers fights for position against Jusuf Nurkic of the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 16, 2016 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. (credit: Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Mason Plumlee of the Portland Trail Blazers fights for position against Jusuf Nurkic of the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 16, 2016 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. (credit: Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

We’ll forgive you if you forgot that the Bosnian center was still on the roster.

Nurkic had really fallen out of favor with the coaching staff, so the Nuggets dealt him and a 2017 first round pick to Portland in return for center Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Nuggets General Manager Tim Connelly made the trade official on Monday morning.

Jusuf Nurkic of the Denver Nuggets tries to back down Mason Plumlee of the Portland Trail Blazers at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 3, 2016. (credit: Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Jusuf Nurkic of the Denver Nuggets tries to back down Mason Plumlee of the Portland Trail Blazers at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 3, 2016. (credit: Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By the numbers, the Nuggets are the winners in the trade. (Plumlee is averaging career highs of 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.) The big questions will be how well does he mesh with emerging star Nikola Jokic, and can the Nuggets sign him to a long-term deal. Plumlee becomes a restricted free-agent after the season.

With a 24-30 record, the Nuggets are currently a game ahead of the Trail Blazers (23-31) for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The 26-year-old Plumlee has started 54 games for the Blazers this season.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pound Plumlee was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets as the 22nd overall pick in 2013 and traded in 2015 to the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic, 22, was the 16th overall pick in 2014. The 7-0, 280-pounder is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 45 games (29 starts) this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia