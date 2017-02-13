Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Starts Today, Culminates On Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm moving over New Mexico on Monday will bring rain and snow to southern Colorado including around Pueblo, Lamar, and Westcliffe. The precipitation will stay south of Denver but clouds associated with the storm will reach the Front Range meaning mostly cloudy skies for the metro area.
As the storm moves east in Texas Monday night, the clouds will decrease and mostly sunny weather will return for Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for Valentine’s Day before a more significant warming trends starts on Wednesday with highs in the 60s.
The warmest day this week will be Thursday with highs near 70°. The record for February 16 in Denver is 70° set in 1970.
In the mountains, plan on mostly cloudy skies on Monday followed by mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the week. No snow is expected in the high country through at least Friday. Light snow is possible Saturday but it more likely Sunday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.