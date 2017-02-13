COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Judge Denies Tribes’ Request To Halt Pipeline

February 13, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Pipeline, DAPL, Standing Rock

BISMARK, N.D. (AP) – A judge has rejected a request by two American Indian tribes to halt construction of the remaining section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline until their lawsuit over the project is resolved.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, in Washington, D.C., issued his ruling Monday. He says he’ll consider the request more thoroughly at a Feb. 27 hearing.

The Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux requested the temporary injunction last week after Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners got federal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That’s the last big section of the $3.8 billion pipeline that would need to be constructed before it could carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

Hawk Laughing, a Mohawk originally from northern New York, helps to build a tipi at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The tribes say the pipeline would endanger their cultural sites and water supply. They added a religious freedom component to their case last week by arguing that clean water is necessary to practice the Sioux religion.

The company called the religion argument a “last-minute delay tactic.”

