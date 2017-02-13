Joy Villa’s ‘Great Again’ Dress Boosts Album Sales

COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

February 13, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The attention-grabbing “Make America Great Again” dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music.

Villa’s 2014 album, “I Make the Static,” was leading Amazon’s top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

The use of President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media.

Joy Villa arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Villa explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing “You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don’t.” She added, “agree to disagree.”

Villa has a history of eye-popping outfits to the awards. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.

