Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested On Child Sex Charges

February 13, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Sandusky, Penn State

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — One of Jerry Sandusky’s adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message. The district attorney’s office says it is about to release a statement.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

