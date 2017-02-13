Flynn Resigns As National Security Advisor

February 13, 2017 9:32 PM

WASHINGTON (CBS4)CBS News reports National Security Advisor Michael Flynn offered his resignation to President Donald Trump Monday night.

In his letter, Flynn said that during his duties as incoming national security advisor, he held “numerous” calls with foreign leaders and ambassadors in order to ensure a smooth transition of power between those leaders and the incoming Trump administration.

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador,” he said. “I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

President Trump has named retired Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. as acting national security advisor following Flynn’s resignation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia