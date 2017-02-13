Flynn Resigns As National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – CBS News reports National Security Advisor Michael Flynn offered his resignation to President Donald Trump Monday night.
In his letter, Flynn said that during his duties as incoming national security advisor, he held “numerous” calls with foreign leaders and ambassadors in order to ensure a smooth transition of power between those leaders and the incoming Trump administration.
“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador,” he said. “I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”
President Trump has named retired Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. as acting national security advisor following Flynn’s resignation.