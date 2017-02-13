Desmond To Rockies: Most Creative Signing Of The Offseason?

(The Sports Xchange) – Here’s a look at the most notable old faces in new places across Major League Baseball:

Ian Desmond, Colorado Rockies

Desmond may have been the most creative sign of the offseason, in as much as Colorado plans to play him at first base, a spot he has never played. But if a player can man shortstop and center field, his athleticism qualifies for any spot. Desmond’s bat will thicken what looks like a killer offense. He averaged 22 homers, 78 RBIs and 20 stolen bases over the past five years, the first four as Washington’s shortstop and the last as Texas’ center fielder.

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Dave Dombrowski must take a vow to outdo himself every winter. The baseball executive made some of the boldest moves in recent offseasons during his time in Detroit and Boston, and nothing changed this winter. The man who acquired Miguel Cabrera, Max Scherzer and Yoenis Cespedes for the Tigers and David Price and Craig Kimbrel in his first season with Boston in 2015 juiced up the Red Sox’s pitching staff by adding another ace, Chris Sale, the most sought-after trade chip in the winter market. To a rotation that includes Cy Young (2016 winner Rick Porcello) and Cy Old (Price, 2012), add Cy-to-be. Sale finished in the top five of the AL Cy Young race in each of the past four seasons with the Chicago White Sox while averaging 13 victories, 30 starts, 206 innings and 235 strikeouts.

And the AL East sighs.

Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations in Boston, spent prospects to make the deal, just as he did to land Kimbrel from the San Diego Padres before the start of the 2016 season, taking advantage of Boston’s solid drafting and international scouting.

The minors are there to support the major league team, and if that means swapping potential for proven performance, Dombrowski is all in.

The Red Sox will miss the retired David Ortiz, but Sale’s arrival should soften the blow for a team that won 93 games but fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Indians a year ago.

Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland Indians

Wondering how Encarnacion’s power will play away from the Rogers Centre? Don’t. Cleveland’s Progressive Field rated as a better hitters’ park than the Rogers Centre in both 2015 and 2016, so there is every reason Encarnacion’s averages the last four years — 39 homers, 110 RBIs — should continue. He was the most productive free agent bat on the market and was said to have preferred staying in Toronto, but when the relationship broke down early in the signing period, Cleveland swooped in.

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

The Giants, who made a play for Melancon at the 2016 trade deadline, finally got their man this winter. Melancon was not the sexiest closer in a market that included Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman, but his resume is just a strong — 33, 51 and 47 saves with a 1.93 ERA the last three seasons. Melancon’s ground-ball ratio is well above major league average, and he and is consistent. He failed on 10 save chances the past three years combined. Santiago Casilla blew nine last year.

Dexter Fowler, St. Louis Cardinals

There was a not a better fit in free agency than Fowler and St. Louis. The Cardinals needed exactly what Fowler brings, a quality center fielder and a leadoff man. Fowler ranks in top five in the majors in on-base percentage among leadoff hitters since his first full season in Colorado in 2009. Fowler’s defense took a major step forward last year when he played a little deeper in center last season. He was credited with 16 runs “saved” over the average center fielder.

Carlos Beltran, Houston Astros

Houston dipped into its history to add a veteran bat by signing Beltran to a one-year, $16 million deal. Beltran helped push Houston into the playoffs in his three months there in 2004, and he was the star of the postseason with eight homers and 14 RBIs in 12 games, a springboard to a seven-year, $119 million deal with the Mets. Beltran will turn 40 in April, but he seems ageless after a 29-homer season with the Yankees and the Rangers a year ago.

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

How do you replace Chapman? You could do it with a guy who has even better numbers. New closer Davis was nothing short of superb as a setup man-turned-closer in Kansas City the past three seasons. Davis is 19-4 with 47 saves and a 1.18 ERA in 185 relief appearances since the start of 2014. He averaged 11.5 strikeouts while giving up 5.1 hits per nine innings in that run, and he produced a 0.36 postseason ERA as a Royal. The ninth inning remains in good hands.

Logan Forsythe, Los Angeles Dodgers

It took the Dodgers all of the offseason, but they finally landed their second base upgrade, acquiring Forsythe in a deal with Tampa Bay that cost frontline pitching prospect Jose De Leon, who averaged 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his four minor league seasons. Forsythe leads with his bat and will add pop to an offense that was squarely in the middle of the pack a year ago. He has 37 homers since becoming a regular in 2015 but is considered a below-average defensive second baseman.

Kendrys Morales, Toronto Blue Jays

Throw out the 2014 season, when Morales’ numbers dipped because a contract holdout that caused him to miss much of spring training. Morales resurrected his career with 52 homers and 199 RBIs in the last two seasons in Kansas City. The Blue Jays found an acceptable alternative to the departed Encarnacion for about half the price, three years and $33 million. Morales regained the form he showed before a devastating knee injury in 2010, and will he slot right into the cleanup spot.

Mike Napoli, Texas Rangers

Another ideal free agent fit, although it took the sides awhile to get there. Napoli set career highs with 34 homers, 101 RBIs and 645 plate appearances with Cleveland last season, his age-34 season, an indication he is as “hitterish” as ever. In his previous two seasons with Texas, he had 30 and 24 homers in 2011 and 2012, respectively. More of a platoon player then, Napoli will be an everyday guy at first base and designated hitter this time.