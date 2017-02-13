Brush Fire Burns In Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a brush fire burning in Thornton on Sunday.
The fire burned about an acre before crews were able to get it under control.
What caused the fire has not been confirmed but there were reports of fireworks going off in the area before the blaze was reported.
