Broncos In Post-Super Bowl Top 10 Rankings

February 13, 2017 6:19 PM

(CBS4) – Fear not, Broncos fans. Another playoff run may not be that far off, if you believe a post-Super Bowl ranking by CBS Sports.

The gurus have Denver at Number 10, just behind division foe Kansas City, four slots behind Oakland, and just ahead of Tampa Bay.

See the full list below:

1. Patriots (14-2)
2. Falcons (11-5)
3. Packers (10-6)
4. Cowboys (13-3)
5. Steelers (11-5)
6. Raiders (12-4)
7. Seahawks (10-5)
8. Giants (11-5)
9. Chiefs (11-5)
10. Broncos (9-7)
11. Buccaneers (9-7)
12. Dolphins (10-6)
13. Lions (9-7)
14. Ravens (8-8)
15. Texans (9-7)
16. Cardinals (7-8-1)
17. Titans (9-7)
18. Redskins (8-7-1)
19. Panthers (6-10)
20. Colts (8-8)
21. Vikings (8-8)
22. Bengals (6-9-1)
23. Chargers (5-11)
24. Saints (7-9)
25. Eagles (7-9)
26. Bills (7-9)
27. Jets (5-11)
28. Rams (4-12)
29. Bears (3-13)
30. Jaguars (3-13)
31. 49ers (2-14)
32. Browns (1-15)

