Best Bagels And Lox In Denver

By Deb Flomberg

Some may say that it’s impossible to get a great bagel and lox outside of New York. However, there are many wonderful Colorado delis and restaurants offering Mile High versions of the standard delicacy. Sure, the bagels outside of New York will always be different (some say it’s the water) but you can still find truly tasty bagels, freshly smoked lox and the perfect amount of whipped cream cheese for that amazing Sunday morning brunch. Grab a dozen and bring them home for the whole family or swing by and enjoy a classic Jewish Deli-style dining experience. Either way, here are five spots you simply have to try.

The Bagel Deli and Restaurant

6439 E. Hampden Ave.

Denver, CO 80222

(303) 756-6667

www.bageldeli.com

The Bagel Deli is a staple of the deli scene in Denver, offering all the standard Jewish-style fare you could ever want. From huge pastrami sandwiches on classic rye to the bagel and homemade cream cheese options, you’ll fall in love with this hot spot. The regular bagel and Nova lox with cream cheese is the way to go, especially if you haven’t tried it here before. You can also find a variety of New York style bagels here, including sesame, egg, poppy, onion and even salt. It’s topped off with the perfect serving of freshly smoked Nova Lox and you can opt to include the other traditional toppings like onion, tomato and capers. There’s a reason this great deli is often included among the best Jewish delis in the country and was even featured on the Food Network. Take one taste of this neighborhood staple and you’ll be a regular, too.

Zaidy’s Deli

121 Adams St.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 333-5336

www.zaidysdeli.com

Since 1985, Zaidy’s Deli has been a popular local eatery for neighbors in the Cherry Creek area, and people flock to this East Coast-style deli for all its tasty concoctions of classic deli fare. You can get the traditional bagel and lox with cream cheese here, or look at one of the specialty versions with a few extra ingredients. The Lox Melt is a popular version, as it’s a classic bagel and lox with tomato, onion, cream cheese and capers all topped with melted jack cheese. Or go for something truly unique and try the Lox ‘n Latkes for a dish that swaps the bagel for the delicious fried potato pancake treat instead. Of course, you can also just load up on the classic and get your Nova Lox or Smoke Sable on a bagel of your choice. It’s the perfect meal to start any busy day.

Rosenberg’s Bagels

725 E. 26th Ave.

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 440-9880

www.rosenbergsbagels.com

Rosenberg’s Bagels is the newest addition to the deli scene in Denver, but this great restaurant has truly made a splash. Owner Joshua Pollack claims to have figured out how to replicate the water in New York City to truly create that perfectly chewy inside that New York bagels are known for. He also cures and smokes all his fish in-house, so you’ve simply got to try this fantastic new deli. Bagels come in all the standard varieties – plain, sesame, poppy, salt, everything and more – and the fish is something you have to taste to believe. Choose from Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Scottish Smoked Salmon, Gravlax, Belly, Trout and more. Everything is smoked and hand sliced in the restaurant, creating the most unbelievable lox you’ve ever tried. Swing by and take a taste for yourself, then prepare to include Rosenberg’s on your list of restaurants you visit nearly every weekend.

Moe’s Broadway Bagel

2650 Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 444-3252

www.moesbagels.com

Moe’s Broadway Bagel may be the most well-known bagel hotspot in the Denver area. This locally-owned restaurant started out as a small spot looking to replicate New York bagels. It’s now a very popular staple in Boulder and Denver, still owned by the same local family. The bagels are made every morning so you can swing in on your way to work to grab a single for yourself, or to surprise your co-workers with a dozen for the office. Cream cheese flavors here include all the classics as well as varieties like jalapeno, artichoke Parmesan, cinnamon raisin, maple walnut and more. Get it served with the perfect amount of lox and you’ve got a tasty morning snack to keep you energized through your day. Looking for something truly classic? Grab The Manhattan, which includes egg, a Nova Lox filet, plain cream cheese, tomato and onion on your choice of bagel.

The Bagel Store

942 S. Monaco Parkway

Denver, CO 80224

(303) 388-2648

www.denverbagelstore.com

For more than 30 years, The Bagel Store has been a hidden gem along Monaco Parkway. The family-owned operation has been churning out bagels, breads, challahs and other Jewish-style pastries for this eager community. These bagels are all boiled and baked on wood planks. They’re always kosher and always baked fresh in Denver. You can get all the best flavors, including poppy, sesame, egg, pumpernickel, onion, salt and even blueberry and cinnamon raisin. Get a dozen to go with a big container of cream cheese and a healthy serving of lox and you’ve got the perfect meal to bring home to the family. This is a truly family-friendly, family-owned local hot spot that is a perfect place to re-discover your own love of the traditional bagels and lox.

