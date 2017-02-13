Anti-Semitism Seems To Be A Problem At Middle School

By Rick Sallinger

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a report by a middle school teacher that she received a death threat. It involves the same school that received complaints about anti-Semitism.

All parents at West Jefferson Middle School were sent an email from the district Friday that states, “It was determined that anti-Semitic remarks were made … appropriate discipline was imposed.”

It comes after news reports about eighth-grader Isabella Grunspan’s appearance before the school board in January in which she complained of anti-Semitic harassment.

“I have (to) constantly deal with anti-Semitism and other students saying that Hitler was a genius,” Grunspan told the school board.

One parent CBS4 approached at random at the school Monday, Niki Cooper, said her son had also had an incident.

“He said someone else at school had drawn on him and it was a swastika. I was shocked,” Niki Cooper said.

Student Cody Cooper talked about the students who drew it.

“They said it was a Nazi sign … I just really let it pass because I didn’t know what a Nazi was,” he said.

The swastika is the symbol of the Nazi party that came to power in Germany leading to World War II. Niki Cooper said she called the school office to report it and was told they would talk to those involved.

The Jefferson County School District said such behavior is not okay and is aware.

Diana Wilson, the spokesperson for Jeffco Schools, previously confirmed to CBS4 that the Office for Civil Rights for the Department of Education is investigating.

“West Jefferson Middle School did receive a complaint of discrimination based on national origin,” Wilson said.

The email to parents advised that lessons on social awareness are being presented, the code of conduct discussed, and an anti-bullying program will take place.

Now a teacher who complained to the principal in a letter of anti-Semitism at the school has reported to the sheriff’s office she has received a death threat.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.