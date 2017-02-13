Anti-Semitism Seems To Be A Problem At Middle School

February 13, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Semitism, Diana Wilson, Isabella Grunspan, Jefferson County School District, Jefferson County Sheriff, West Jefferson Middle School

By Rick Sallinger

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a report by a middle school teacher that she received a death threat. It involves the same school that received complaints about anti-Semitism.

All parents at West Jefferson Middle School were sent an email from the district Friday that states, “It was determined that anti-Semitic remarks were made … appropriate discipline was imposed.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It comes after news reports about eighth-grader Isabella Grunspan’s appearance before the school board in January in which she complained of anti-Semitic harassment.

Isabella Grunspan addressing the school board (credit: CBS)

Isabella Grunspan addressing the school board (credit: CBS)

“I have (to) constantly deal with anti-Semitism and other students saying that Hitler was a genius,” Grunspan told the school board.

One parent CBS4 approached at random at the school Monday, Niki Cooper, said her son had also had an incident.

“He said someone else at school had drawn on him and it was a swastika. I was shocked,” Niki Cooper said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Student Cody Cooper talked about the students who drew it.

“They said it was a Nazi sign … I just really let it pass because I didn’t know what a Nazi was,” he said.

The swastika is the symbol of the Nazi party that came to power in Germany leading to World War II. Niki Cooper said she called the school office to report it and was told they would talk to those involved.

The Jefferson County School District said such behavior is not okay and is aware.

Diana Wilson, the spokesperson for Jeffco Schools, previously confirmed to CBS4 that the Office for Civil Rights for the Department of Education is investigating.

“West Jefferson Middle School did receive a complaint of discrimination based on national origin,” Wilson said.

CBS4's Rick Sallinger interviews school district Chief Communications Officer Diana Wilson (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews school district Chief Communications Officer Diana Wilson (credit: CBS)

The email to parents advised that lessons on social awareness are being presented, the code of conduct discussed, and an anti-bullying program will take place.

Now a teacher who complained to the principal in a letter of anti-Semitism at the school has reported to the sheriff’s office she has received a death threat.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia