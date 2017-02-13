BREAKING NEWS: Authorities evacuate apartment building in Thornton after fatal shooting (Full Story)

Authorities Evacuate Apartment Building After Fatal Shooting

February 13, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Fatal Shooting, Renaissance Apartments Shooting, Renaissance Shooting, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A male was found dead outside an apartment complex in Thornton overnight.

The person was shot and killed at 3:41 a.m. on Monday in the Renaissance apartment building’s parking lot at 368 East 88th Avenue.

A large police presence was at the crime scene before daybreak and tenants were being evacuated as part of the investigation.

Authorities said a man and a woman suspected in the shooting were spotted running away afterwards. Witnesses said they ran into the apartment building.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police surrounded the building and officers could be seen with rifles drawn in their patrols.

“We’ve got a clear and safe way out of the facility and into the area where we know that it’s a safe zone. So it’s going to be a door-to-door knocking on these apartments, waking people up and getting them to a safe location,” said Thornton police spokesman Matt Barnes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia