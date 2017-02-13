Authorities Evacuate Apartment Building After Fatal Shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A male was found dead outside an apartment complex in Thornton overnight.
The person was shot and killed at 3:41 a.m. on Monday in the Renaissance apartment building’s parking lot at 368 East 88th Avenue.
A large police presence was at the crime scene before daybreak and tenants were being evacuated as part of the investigation.
Authorities said a man and a woman suspected in the shooting were spotted running away afterwards. Witnesses said they ran into the apartment building.
Police surrounded the building and officers could be seen with rifles drawn in their patrols.
“We’ve got a clear and safe way out of the facility and into the area where we know that it’s a safe zone. So it’s going to be a door-to-door knocking on these apartments, waking people up and getting them to a safe location,” said Thornton police spokesman Matt Barnes.