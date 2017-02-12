Sam’s Club Is Helping Coloradans Keep Their Health On Track

DENVER (CBS4) – Sam’s Club wants to help Coloradans keep their health on track.
Locations across the state with pharmacies held free screenings and offered advice from medical experts on Saturday.
High-tech Higi stations are now available at all Denver Sam’s Club locations with pharmacies. The free, self-service machines can assess blood pressure, pulse, weight and body mass index.
They can sync information with popular activity trackers like Fitbits.
Higi stations are operating year-round and it’s not necessary to be a Sam’s Club member to use them.