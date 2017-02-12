COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Sam’s Club Is Helping Coloradans Keep Their Health On Track

February 12, 2017 12:24 AM
Filed Under: Sam's Club

DENVER (CBS4) – Sam’s Club wants to help Coloradans keep their health on track.

Locations across the state with pharmacies held free screenings and offered advice from medical experts on Saturday.

High-tech Higi stations are now available at all Denver Sam’s Club locations with pharmacies. The free, self-service machines can assess blood pressure, pulse, weight and body mass index.

They can sync information with popular activity trackers like Fitbits.

Higi stations are operating year-round and it’s not necessary to be a Sam’s Club member to use them.

