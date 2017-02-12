COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

More Than 800 Stuffed Animals Treated At ER

February 12, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Larimer County, Poudre Valley Hospital

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Sometimes even teddy bears need a little TLC.

To help with the demand, UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital threw open the doors to their new emergency department weeks early.

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

Teddy Bear Hospital took hundreds of stuffed animals and dolls from check-in to exam and beyond Saturday so younger people patients could experience what goes on during a medical emergency without the fear of an actual emergency.

“Emergency room visits can be very scary for children and their families since many don’t know what to expect,” said Kerry Borrego, UCHealth’s trauma program outreach coordinator. “This is a great opportunity to bring children through the ER and simulate what a visit might be like for the child but their stuffed animal is the patient instead.”

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

Kids and their teddies also got the chance to check out the ambulances, a fire truck, and meet the therapy dogs that work in the UCHealth hospitals.

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

The new emergency department is scheduled to open Feb. 26 as part of a three-story, 185,000-square-foot expansion that includes a new orthopedics unit, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and a rooftop helipad.

More than 2,000 people, along with their stuffed animals and dolls, attended the event.

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

(credit: Poudre Valley Hospital)

 

