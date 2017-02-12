Latest Forecast: Cloudy And Cooler With Less Wind

DENVER (CBS4) – Our little storm system this weekend fizzled out for Denver with just a few overnight sprinkles and flurries. South of the metro area down to Monument Hill snow kicked up a little stronger leaving a little accumulation on grassy spots.
The good thing about Sunday’s weather pattern is the wind has weakened considerably over the state. So with only breezy conditions from time to time it will be mostly cloudy and cooler across the state. With most high temperatures in the 40s down low and 30s in the mountains to finish out the week.
There will be some light snow in the northern and central mountains with a little more accumulation over the San Juans and Sangre De Christo mountains through Sunday afternoon. Where there is a Winter Weather Advisory thru 5pm for those areas for 6 to 12 inches of snow in the San Juan areas and 4 to 8 inches over the Sangre De Christo ranges.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.