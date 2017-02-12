COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Latest Forecast: Cloudy And Cooler With Less Wind

February 12, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our little storm system this weekend fizzled out for Denver with just a few overnight sprinkles and flurries. South of the metro area down to Monument Hill snow kicked up a little stronger leaving a little accumulation on grassy spots.

The good thing about Sunday’s weather pattern is the wind has weakened considerably over the state. So with only breezy conditions from time to time it will be mostly cloudy and cooler across the state. With most high temperatures in the 40s down low and 30s in the mountains to finish out the week.

There will be some light snow in the northern and central mountains with a little more accumulation over the San Juans and Sangre De Christo mountains through Sunday afternoon. Where there is a Winter Weather Advisory thru 5pm for those areas for 6 to 12 inches of snow in the San Juan areas and 4 to 8 inches over the Sangre De Christo ranges.

5day Latest Forecast: Cloudy And Cooler With Less Wind

snowpack Latest Forecast: Cloudy And Cooler With Less Wind

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6
VIP EXPERIENCE
LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia