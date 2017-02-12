Mayor Hancock: ‘We Don’t Believe In Ripping Families Apart’

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and other city officials, hosted an open forum for community members concerned about immigration enforcement. The event was coordinated after the mayor learned several members in his city were uneasy about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“We don’t believe in ripping families apart, and are doing things necessary to keep our community together and honor our residents,” Hancock said to a group at Place Bridge Academy. “We are a sanctuary city, and you can call us that.”

While Hancock was quick to label Denver a sanctuary city, others had reservations doing the same.

“As a teacher, I am really concerned about the safety of my students,” one event attendee said.

“Despite all this talk about Denver being a safe space, in reality it isn’t. That just isn’t the kind of place Denver is,” said Whitney Leeds, a local attorney. “We can talk a lot about being welcoming, and wanting people to feel safe. But until we make a policy and enforce it, it is just talk.”

Some local Muslims told CBS4 they felt under attack with Trump as president.

“We want to know if our government officials are with us,” said Dr. Carroll Watkins Ali, Executive Director of Muslim Family Services.

City officials said they would not allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, to take the city over.

“If ICE tries to come into a school, someone notifies the principal. The principal does not give any information to ICE,” said Barbra O’Brien of the Denver Board of Education.

Hancock said city police would treat ICE the same, adding the city would not participate in searches for illegal immigrants who have not committed crimes.

“The things you would say is a sanctuary city, Denver is doing it,” Hancock told concerned citizens. “I would challenge you to say what other city in this state has stood up like Denver has.”

However, until a policy was enacted by the city, some said they would still have concerns.

“The fact that there are so many people here, I think it is an indicator that people don’t actually feel safe, and we are concerned as a community,” Leeds said. “How are we going to keep people safe from (the Trump) regime? Because, the City of Denver says it is doing things, but we don’t see the policy. Where are we going to see the policy? When are we going to see the policy?”

