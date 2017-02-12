Foundation To Aid Refugees: ‘Hate Has No Home Here’

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Election season ended last year, but a new campaign has taken Park Hill front yards by storm.

Signs, which were designed to promote inclusion, were handed out Sunday in Denver. Organizers said the signs were created to make a statement.

The signs have the message “Hate Has No Home Here” printed across them, in six different languages.

“Hate has no home in America,” said Frank Anell, Executive Director of Project Worth More. “[The signs are] saying we will not stand for this in America, that is not what America is founded on.”

Project Worth More is a foundation based in Aurora. The foundation aids refugees who recently moved to the Denver metro area.

The signs handed out on Sunday were given upon a donation from the public. Proceeds were given to the foundation.

Those who picked up signs said recent executive orders by President Trump concerned them.

“Over the last three weeks, things have gotten really busy since the initial executive order was signed,” Anell said.

“I have two little boys, and I am distressed by what I am hearing in the news, and from the president,” said Katie Walsh, a local who took a sign.

Emily Pugliese, the woman who wanted to bring the sign movement to Denver, decided the signs could create a conversation in Denver.

“Right now, these signs are just words,” Pugliese said. ”I am hoping that the action will continue forward after all the signs are out in people’s yards, to fight against the hate.”

By doing putting signs outside, those who made them said Denver could better serve as an inclusive city for all.

“I think that our country was founded on immigrants, and founded on people who are different. We need to maintain that if we are going to maintain the beauty of this country,” Pugliese said.

